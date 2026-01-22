Ole Miss Football Enters Race for Coveted Texas Longhorns and LSU Tigers WR Target

Rosharon (Tex.) Almeta Crawford four-star wide receiver Alvin Mosley has quickly emerged as a name to know in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs across the country pursuing his services.

Mosley checks in as a Top-20 wideout in America with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels battling multiple heavy-hitters involved in his process as he enters a critical offseason in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder out of the Lone Star State has earned offers from the likes of the Texas Longhorns, LSU Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, and Mississippi State Bulldogs, among several others.

Now, add the Ole Miss Rebels to his growing list of scholarships after wide receivers coach L'Damian Washington made his way to Texas this week for an in-person meeting with Mosley.

Mosley is coming off of a strong junior campaign with the Ole Miss Rebels keeping tabs on the talented pass-catcher - now extending an offer after a quick visit this week.

Ole Miss has traveled across America this week while on the recruiting scene with a myriad of targets receiving visits from the staff.

Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston five-star offensive lineman Albert Simien has ascended into one of America's top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Ole Miss involved in his process.

Simien, the No. 1 rated interior offensive lineman in the nation, has seen a meteoric rise as of late with contenders emerging in his recruitment.

The Bayou State star has the Ole Miss Rebels in pursuit as recruiting guru Frank Wilson - who joined the program in December following a four-year stint at LSU - intensifies his push for the elite offensive lineman.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound junior has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Florida Gators, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others, across his prep career.

But the Ole Miss Rebels are now eyeing an opportunity to enter the mix for Simien with Wilson making his way to Louisiana on Wednesday for an in-home visit with Simien and his family as he evaluates his options.

