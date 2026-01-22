Ole Miss Football Takes Massive Visit To No. 1 OL in America, Elite Five-Star Recruit

Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston five-star offensive lineman Albert Simien has ascended into one of America's top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast involved in his recruitment.

Simien, the No. 1 rated interior offensive lineman in the nation, has seen a meteoric rise as of late with contenders emerging in his process.

The Bayou State star has the Ole Miss Rebels in pursuit as recruiting guru Frank Wilson - who joined the program in December following a four-year stint at LSU - intensifies his push for the elite offensive lineman.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound junior has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Florida Gators, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others, across his prep career.

But the Ole Miss Rebels are now eyeing an opportunity to enter the mix for Simien with Wilson making his way to Louisiana on Wednesday for an in-home visit with Simien and his family as he evaluates his options.

The No. 1 interior offensive lineman in America took to social media after the visit with praise for Wilson and Co.

Thank you @FrankWilson28 for stopping by the house to talk with me and my family @OleMissFB #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/LbO1uOHRZ1 — Albert S. (@Albert_Simien33) January 22, 2026

Ole Miss is dipping into the Bayou State in a significant way with Wilson now on staff with his recruiting ties in Louisiana one of the best across college football.

The Rebels also made their way to see another prized target in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle while in Lake Charles.

Lake Charles (La.) Hamilton Christian Academy running back Javon Vital has blossomed into one of the top prospects in the nation with programs in heavy pursuit.

Vital checks in as a Top-10 prospect in Louisiana with the hometown LSU Tigers making an early impact in his process after receiving an offer in 2025.

The 5-foot-8, 170-pounder logged over 3,000 all-purpose yards and 46 total touchdowns as a sophomore in 2024 with 1,500 yards and 25 scores coming on the ground.

Following the standout season as a sophomore, Vital's recruitment took off with a myriad of schools dishing out scholarships his way.

After carrying the momentum into his junior campaign last fall, Vital now enters a critical stretch in his recruitment process where he's since trimmed his list to three schools: LSU, Southern Cal, and Houston.

But don't count out the Ole Miss Rebels here with Wilson now on staff in Oxford after checking in with Vital and offering a scholarship this week.

