Top-Ranked Ole Miss Football Signee Makes Definitive Statement on Why He Committed

Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County five-star wide receiver Jase Mathews made things official with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels in December after flipping his commitment from Auburn during the Early Signing Period.

Mathews checks in as a Top-10 wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle where he initially revealed a pledge to Auburn in August after the Tigers beat out Ole Miss, LSU, and Texas A&M for his services following summer official visits.

But the tide quickly turned down the stretch heading into Signing Day.

Despite Lane Kiffin, offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and wide receivers coach George McDonald all departing for the LSU Tigers, Mathews remained focused on Ole Miss as the Early Signing Period approached.

“The people that didn’t leave I’m still in connections as well, and they’re pulling for me and say I need to stay home,” he told Rivals last month.

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding, quarterbacks coach Joe Judge, and recruiting guru Donte Moncrief stepped up to the plate in order to successfully flip the coveted wideout - who hauled in 68 receptions for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior in 2024.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder out of the Magnolia State is one that evaluators are salivating over despite suffering an ACL tear during his senior campaign in 2025.

For Mathews, according to 247Sports, he knows Oxford is where he needs to be.

“I know I made the right choice. It's where I need to be," he told 247Sports in a recent interview.

Now, all eyes are on Mathews as he gears up for his true freshman campaign with all eyes set to be on the elite pass-catcher.

"Registers as a plus athlete in the combine setting," Rivals wrote of Mathews' game. "Operates with a high level of skill on Friday nights and in the camp setting. Shows the ability to create separation at every level. Stacks defenders off the line of scrimmage and has considerable shake within his routes.

"Flashes a large catch radius, leaving his feet to extend for remarkable grabs. A ball-winner in contested catch situations, showing body control and strong hands."

