Ole Miss Football Signs Talented In-State Wide Receiver To Coveted Recruiting Class

Madison (Miss.) Madison-Ridgeland Academy three-star wide receiver Case Thomas has officially signed with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as the final piece to the program's 2026 Recruiting Class.

Thomas checks in as a Top-250 wide receiver in America where has earned offers from a myriad of programs across his time on the prep scene with interest from SEC schools.

Following a strong senior campaign in the Magnolia State, the Ole Miss coaching staff extended an opportunity to Thomas with the in-state wideout jumping on the chance to play for the hometown program.

Across his senior campaign last fall, the 6-foot-2, 190 pounder wrapped up his final year on the high school scene by grabbing 67 passes for 1,215 yards and nine touchdowns.

After bypassing offers from the likes of the Akron Zips, Arkansas State Red Wolves, Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, and Jackson State Tigers, among others, Thomas will stay home to compete in the Southeastern Conference after making his move official on National Signing Day.

The in-state wideout joins Kervin Johnson, who flipped his commitment from LSU to Ole Miss during the Early Signing Period, and Jase Mathews as the receivers in the 2026 Recruiting Class for the Rebels.

The Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County four-star officially flipped his commitment from the Auburn Tigers to the Ole Miss Rebels last month during the Early Signing Period where Mathews ultimately put pen to paper with the program in Oxford.

“The people that didn’t leave I’m still in connections as well, and they’re pulling for me and say I need to stay home,” he told Rivals this week.

Scouting Jase Mathews:

“Mathews is a skilled wide receiver who could push as the top pass-catcher in the 2026 cycle. Has a big frame that belies the eye test, measuring in at around 6-foot-1.5, 195 pounds with 33-inch arms and 10-inch hands. Registers as a plus athlete in the combine setting. Operates with a high level of skill on Friday nights and in the camp setting.

"Shows the ability to create separation at every level. Stacks defenders off the line of scrimmage and has considerable shake within his routes.

