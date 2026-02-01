Ole Miss Football's Transfer Portal Class Reaches New Heights With SEC Commitment

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels have reconstructed the wide receiver room this offseason with the program adding another experienced pass-catcher on Saturday night.

Auburn Tigers transfer Horatio Fields will make his way to the Magnolia State for the 2026 season after inking a deal with the Rebels following a unique portal process.

Fields was released from his signing with Eli Drinkwitz's Missouri Tigers this week where he quickly started trending Ole Miss' way with an official pledge coming just days later.

The 6-foot-2, 201-pounder checks in as a Top-30 wideout in the free agent market after spending time with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Auburn Tigers across his collegiate career.

Fields initially signed with the Wake Forest program as a member of the 2021 Recruiting Class where he took a redshirt with the program as a true freshman while seeing limited action across his time with the Demon Deacons.

Following the 2024 season, Fields made the move to Auburn where he compiled 12 receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers last fall in a struggling offense on The Plains.

Courtesy of Horatio Fields on Instagram.

But Fields adds another element to the receiving corps.

The ACC/SEC transfer gives Golding and Co. another weapon in the receiver room with his experience becoming a major factor - joining eight additions to the wideout room.

Projected Ole Miss Wide Receiver Depth Chart:

WR1: Deuce Alexander, Caleb Cunningham, Samari Reed

WR2: Darrell Gill, Isaiah Spencer, Dillon Alfred

WR3: Johntay Cook, Traylon Ray, Cameron Miller

Where will Ole Miss throw in Fields?

He could join Syracuse's Darrell Gill Jr. as a physical deep threat in 2026 after the program landed the Top-10 wideout just weeks ago.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder out of the Lone Star State signed with the Syracuse program as an unranked prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle where he's quickly blossomed into a top wideout at the collegiate level.

Courtesy of Horatio Fields' X.

This past season, Gill appeared in all 12 games for his ACC program - finishing with 32 catches for 506 yards and a career-high five touchdowns.

It marked the second consecutive season that he eclipsed the 500-yard mark after posting 570 yards a year ago as a sophomore.

Now, with Fields in the mix, Ole Miss has revamped the receiver room with a myriad of newcomers set to join the program this offseason as Spring Camp inches closer.

