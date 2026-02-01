Ole Miss Football Makes Major Move After Landing Commitment From Prized SEC Transfer

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Horatio Fields is Oxford bound after revealing a commitment to Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday night after re-entering the NCAA Transfer Portal this week.

Fields was released from his signing with Eli Drinkwitz's Missouri Tigers where he quickly started trending Ole Miss' way with an official pledge coming just days later.

The 6-foot-2, 201-pounder checks in as a Top-30 wideout in the free agent market after spending time with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Auburn Tigers across his collegiate career.

Fields initially signed with the Wake Forest program as a member of the 2021 Recruiting Class where he took a redshirt with the program as a true freshman while seeing limited action across his time with the Demon Deacons.

Following the 2024 season, Fields made the move to Auburn where he compiled 12 receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers last fall in a struggling offense on The Plains.

Ole Miss officially lands the transfer commitment from former Auburn (and Mizzou) wideout @HoratioFields ‼️ pic.twitter.com/Ntb7YdnmZc — Ole Miss 🦈 (@ht_recruiting) February 1, 2026

Now, after four seasons with Wake Forest and one season at Auburn, Fields has made his final move.

Once Fields was released from his signing with Drinkwitz and Co., it was the Ole Miss Rebels that picked up steam with an official decision now made by the talented wideout.

As it currently stands, Ole Miss has a loaded receiving corps headlined by multiple newcomers heading to Oxford.

Projected Ole Miss Wide Receiver Depth Chart:

WR1: Deuce Alexander, Caleb Cunningham, Samari Reed

WR2: Darrell Gill, Isaiah Spencer, Dillon Alfred

WR3: Johntay Cook, Traylon Ray, Cameron Miller

Ole Miss could roll out a starting unit of Deuce Alexander, Darrell Gill, and Johntay Cook in 2026 with the dynamic trio having an opportunity to shine for Pete Golding and Co.

But the depth of the room is what stands out with Caleb Cunningham looking to take that next step along with the additions of Cameron Miller and Isaiah Spencers via the Transfer Portal.

By The Numbers: Ole Miss' Portal Haul

Defense:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jeheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Tah'j Butler - Georgia Tech (LB)

Jordan Renaud - Alabama (DL)

Blake Purchase - Oregon (EDGE)

Tony Mitchell - Mississippi State (S)

Luke Ferrelli - Cal (LB)

Offense:

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

Walker Howard - Louisiana-Lafayette (QB)

Isaiah Spencer - Virginia Tech (WR)

Darrell Gill Jr. - Syracuse (WR)

Johntay Cook - Syracuse (WR)

Michael Smith - South Carolina (TE)

Joshua Dye - Southern Utah (RB)

Enoch Wangoy - Florida (OT)

Makhi Frazier - Michigan State (RB)

Tommy Kinsler - Miami (OL)

Horatio Fields - Auburn (WR)

