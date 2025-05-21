Ole Miss Football Safety, Sought-After Prospect in the Transfer Portal
Ole Miss safety Shamaar Darden has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons in Oxford, according to 247Sports.
Darden, who recently wrapped up his redshirt-freshman campaign with the Rebels, entered during the spring window last month.
The Mississippi native was a full participant during the program's Spring Camp, but has since made the move to test the free agent market.
Darden signed with the Ole Miss Rebels in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle as a three-star prospect and. a Top-30 safety in the nation.
The Ole Miss Bio: "A unanimous three-star prospect by all major recruiting outlets … Listed as the No. 93 safety in the nation by On3 … Rated as No. 28 player in the state of Mississippi by 247Sports.
"Competed in three games and recorded nine total tackles, four being solo, three interceptions, two pass breakups and a quarterback hurry before suffering an ankle injury to end his senior season.
"Brought down 73 total tackles, 49 being solo, with three tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, one forced fumble and a blocked punt in 12 games as a junior.
"Tallied 87 career tackles, 56 solo tackles and 13 pass breakups for the Golden Waves … Chose Ole Miss over offers from Southern Miss, Jacksonville State and UTSA among others … Coached by Ty Hardin."
Ole Miss has seen multiple departing Rebels via the spring window find new homes this month after stints in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Where have the departing Rebels landed?
The Departing Rebels: Transfers Find New Homes
Pierce Clarkson: Quarterback
Clarkson, who transferred to Kiffin's program during the winter window of the portal, elected to depart following less than five months in the Magnolia State.
After two seasons with Louisville, the 6-foot-1, 195-pounder made the move to Oxford after seeing limited playing time time with the Cardinals.
Then, he made the decision to hop back in the portal with the attention of multiple Power Four schools.
Ole Miss handed the keys to youngster Austin Simmons during Spring Camp where he will look to take over following the departure of Jaxson Dart.
It was Simmons and Clarkson who competed for meaningful reps with Kiffin and Co. ultimately rolling with Simmons, leading to the departure of the former Louisville signal-caller.
After a stint in the NCAA Transfer Portal, Clarkson has now found his new home after committing to the UCLA Bruins on Tuesday.
Akelo Stone: Defensive Lineman
Stone, who initially joined Lane Kiffin's program after three seasons with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, appeared in 11 games for the Rebels in 2024.
After double-digit appearances, Stone finished the season with 15 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one quarterback hurry and a pass breakup last season.
Stone played 286 snaps for the Rebels while taking reps with both the defensive unit and the special teams unit throughout his time with Ole Miss.
He wrapped up his stint in Oxford with 27 total tackles (12 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and a pass breakup across two seasons.
Now, he's made his decision. Stone will make a return to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets for his final season of eligibility.
Other Departures to Know:
- OL Cam East: Tulsa
- Jordon Simmons: Georgia State
- Jordan Smart: Arkansas State
More Ole Miss News:
The 2025 NFL Draft Recap: Ole Miss Sees Multiple Rebels Selected
Ole Miss Lands Commitment From Sought-After Transfer Safety
Super Bowl Champion, Ole Miss Star Wide Receiver AJ Brown Earns Prestigious Honor
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.