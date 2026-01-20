Ole Miss Football Secures Commitment From Former Alabama Crimson Tide Signee

Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive back Tony Mitchell has committed to Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels after going public with a decision via social media on Tuesday.

Mitchell signed with the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle as a Top-150 prospect in America where he appeared in seven games as a true freshman in Tuscaloosa.

From there, the talented defensive back then made the move to East Mississippi Community College where he spent on season - seeing a meteoric rise to the No. 2 overall player at the JUCO ranks.

After stints with Alabama and EMCC, the 6-foot-1, 210-pounder then signed with Mississippi State where he spent one season in Starkville as he continues his journey at the collegiate level.

Now, the former Under Armour All-American has made his move to the Ole Miss Rebels where he's signed with Golding and Co. for the 2026 season.

Mitchell is another solid addition to the defensive backfield for the Rebels with his SEC experience set to give the program a boost in the secondary alongside multiple newcomers.

Ole Miss currently holds the No. 2 rated Transfer Portal Class in America headlined by a myriad of immediate impact players on both sides of the ball heading into the 2026 season.

Who's in for the Rebels?

The Transfer Portal Additions [26]:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jeheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

Walker Howard - Louisiana-Lafayette (QB)

Isaiah Spencer - Virginia Tech (WR)

Darrell Gill Jr. - Syracuse (WR)

Tah'j Butler - Georgia Tech (LB)

Jordan Renaud - Alabama (DL)

Blake Purchase - Oregon (EDGE)

Johntay Cook - Syracuse (WR)

Michael Smith - South Carolina (TE)

Joshua Dye - Southern Utah (RB)

Enoch Wangoy - Florida (OT)

Makhi Frazier - Michigan State (RB)

Tony Mitchell - Mississippi State (S)

