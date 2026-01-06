Ole Miss Football Secures Massive Commitment From Prized SEC Defensive Lineman

Florida Gators defensive lineman Michai Boireau has committed to Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels after a visit to campus, he revealed via social media on Monday evening.

Golding and Co. prioritized the talented SEC defender where he was in line to take visits to the Arkansas Razorbacks and Kentucky Wildcats, but a visit to Oxford sealed the deal after signing with the Rebels.

Boireau, a 6-foot-5, 340-pounder out of the Peach State, appeared in nine games across the 2025 season - finishing with 20 total tackles, including seven solo tackles, two sack and an interception.

Once the stud defensive lineman entered the Transfer Portal, he emerged as a Top-10 prospect at his position with the Ole Miss Rebels quickly priotizing him.

Now, after two seasons in Gainesville, Boireau is headed up to the Magnolia State with multiple years of eligibility.

The ex-Florida Gator is the second defensive lineman to commit to the Ole Miss Rebels on Monday where he joins former Colorado Buffaloes/Alabama Crimson Tide defender Jehiem Oatis as the pair of new signees.

Oatis checks in as the No. 11 rated defensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Golding and Co. swinging for the fences after getting him in on a visit on Monday.

The 6-foot-5, 325-pounder began his playing career with the Alabama where he spent three seasons with the Crimson Tide prior to making the move to join Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes in 2025.

Across three seasons in Tuscaloosa, Oatis was a regular role player with the Tide where he totaled 57 tackles, five pass deflections and 1.5 sacks.

Then, during his time with the Colorado Buffaloes in 2025, Oatis saw a decline in his production where he now eyes a fresh start for his final season of eligibility.

Now, the Ole Miss Rebels are up to six signees in the NCAA Transfer Portal Class that includes a pair of Top-15 defensive linemen with Boireau and Oatis now in the mix for the 2026 season.

