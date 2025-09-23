Ole Miss Football Set to Host No. 1 Wide Receiver in Louisiana for LSU Tigers Matchup
New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal is in the midst of a busy fall with multiple unofficial visits on the docket for the coveted Bayou State prospect.
Royal, the No. 2 rated wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, continues his rise as one of the most sought-after prospects in America with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his services.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Baylor Bears, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Washington Huskies, among several others.
The Louisiana native has stacked multiple new offers to his list of scholarships as of late with the North Carolina Tar Heels, Oklahoma Sooners, and Georgia Bulldogs entering the race.
It's no secret why the top schools in the nation are battling for the coveted pass-catcher out of New Orleans (La.).
During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Easton was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.
For Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, the program got in early on the action for Royal while emerging as an early school to watch.
Royal has visited Oxford (Miss.) across his time on the recruiting scene with the staff beginning to develop an early relationship.
Now, he'll be back in the Magnolia State this weekend for the Ole Miss Rebels' matchup against the LSU Tigers, sources tell Ole Miss Rebels On SI.
No. 13 Ole Miss will host the No. 4 ranked LSU Tigers in a Southeastern Conference clash between a pair of Top-15 programs at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
Oxford will be flooded with top targets for the Ole Miss Rebels with the program set to roll out the red carpet for Royal and other elite prospects.
For Royal, the top-ranked wide receiver took a visit to see the LSU Tigers on Sept. 13 for the program's matchup against the Florida Gators prior to checking in with the Miami Hurricanes on Sept. 20.
Now, after back-to-back weekends where Royal saw the LSU Tigers and Miami Hurricanes, he's set to be on the road once again this weekend to see the Ole Miss Rebels.
Ole Miss and LSU will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC this Saturday afternoon.
