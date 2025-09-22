Ole Miss Football Set to Host Prized Texas Longhorns Commit for LSU Tigers Matchup
Monroe (La.) Ouachita Parish four-star defensive lineman Dylan Berymon will return to Oxford in Week 5 for the Ole Miss Rebels' SEC showdown against Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
Berymon, the No. 4 rated prospect in Louisiana, revealed a commitment to Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns in June, but it hasn't stopped programs from pushing for a flip this fall.
That includes Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels with the program looking to stack talent in the trenches for the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The 6-foot-1, 330-pounder has earned a myriad of offers across his time on the prep scene with the LSU Tigers, North Carolina Tar Heels, Oregon Ducks, Miami Hurricanes, and Mississippi State Bulldogs, among others, entering the race.
But it's the Texas Longhorns that hold the verbal pledge after turning up the heat during the summer.
Across his last two season on the high school scene, Berymon has logged more than 65 total tackles, including 15 for loss, to go along with 10 sacks.
This will be Berymon's second unofficial visit this season after taking a trip up to Oxford for the program's matchup against Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 3.
The prized Louisiana recruit made the trip to soak in the scenes of Vaught Hemingway Stadium where he raved about his time in the Magnolia State.
Ole Miss remains in pursuit of multiple prospects in both the 2026 and 2027 Recruiting Cycles with Saturday at Vaught Hemingway Stadium set to be jam-packed with prospects.
One Target to Know: EDGE David Parson
McDonough (Ga.) Union Grove edge rusher David Parson will be in Oxford this weekend for the Ole Miss Rebels' SEC matchup against Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
Parson, a coveted edge rusher in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has emerged as a name to know with multiple schools intensifying their pursuits this fall.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Peach State prospect has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers, Kentucky Wildcats, and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, among others.
"For me, it's not about who's already offered, but more about where I can grow, be coached hard, and contribute to something bigger than myself," Parson told Oklahoma State Cowboys On SI.
"I'm confident in my ability to adjust to any defensive system, and I love the challenge of being versatile."
Parson is coming off of a monster sophomore campaign where he logged 112 total tackles, 38 tackles for loss, and 27 sacks on the year.
Now, Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will get a crack at the highly-touted target this weekend with Parson making his way over to the Magnolia State on Saturday.
