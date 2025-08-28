Ole Miss Football Set to Host SEC Commit for Week 1 Matchup Against Georgia State
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue preparation ahead of Saturday night's season opener against the Georgia State Panthers at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.
As anticipation builds for the Week 1 showdown, Ole Miss is preparing for a busy weekend in Oxford with the program beginning to lock in unofficial visitors.
The Rebels are set to utilize the season opening matchup against a Sun Belt foe as an opportunity to get multiple priority prospects to town.
Earlier this week, 247Sports reported that Ole Miss will have a key offensive line target in town, but who else will make the trip?
Pair of Targets to Know:
Mississippi OL Set to Check In
Brookhaven (Miss.) offensive lineman Corderro McDaniel will be in Oxford this weekend for the Ole Miss Rebels' season opener against Georgia State, according to 247Sports.
McDaniel, a fast-rising prospcet in the Magnolia State, has reeled in a slew of offers as he gears up for his junior campaign.
The 6-foot-7, 325-pounder has scholarships from the North Carolina Tar Heels, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Kansas Jayhawks, and Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, among others, on the list.
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are in pursuit of the physically imposing offensive lineman with the program set to get McDaniel over to Oxford this weekend for the program's season opener against Georgia State.
No. 2: WR Zayion Cotton - Mississippi State Commit
Grenada (Miss.) three-star wide receiver Zayion Cotton will be in Oxford this weekend to check-in with the Ole Miss Rebels.
Cotton, who recently revealed a commitment to the Mississippi State Bulldogs, remains a priority target for Kiffin and Co. heading into the fall.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pounder is a versatile pass catcher where he can also line up as a tight end in different schemes.
Cotton wrapped up his junior campaign in 2024 with 48 receptions for 700 yards and six touchdowns on his way to becoming a national prospect.
Now, the Magnolia State native will make his way to Oxford for a visit to check in with the Rebels.
