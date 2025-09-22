Ole Miss Football Set to Host Tennessee Volunteers Target for LSU Tigers Matchup
McDonough (Ga.) Union Grove edge rusher David Parson will be in Oxford this weekend for the Ole Miss Rebels' SEC matchup against Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
Parson, a coveted edge rusher in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has emerged as a name to know with multiple schools intensifying their pursuits this fall.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Peach State prospect has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers, Kentucky Wildcats, and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, among others.
"For me, it's not about who's already offered, but more about where I can grow, be coached hard, and contribute to something bigger than myself," Parson told Oklahoma State Cowboys On SI.
"I'm confident in my ability to adjust to any defensive system, and I love the challenge of being versatile."
Parson is coming off of a monster sophomore campaign where he logged 112 total tackles, 38 tackles for loss, and 27 sacks on the year.
Now, Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will get a crack at the highly-touted target this weekend with Parson making his way over to the Magnolia State on Saturday.
The program is set to have a myriad of top targets in town with Ole Miss preparing to utilize the showdown to its advantage.
The Rebels enter the Week 5 matchup as 2.5-point favorites with all eyes set to be on the critical Southeastern Conference matchup at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
"[We have] a really big challenge ahead with LSU and preparing for that [Sunday]. It’s always a big challenge. LSU is always a premier program in college football of elite players, elite roster. I always said you’re always going to play really good teams and really good players at LSU.
"Last three head coaches there have won national championships. When can a program ever say that? Got the highest-paid staff in football now. So, it’s really challenging, and we’re going to have to have a great week of preparation to play with these guys."
No. 13 Ole Miss and No. 4 LSU will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC with all eyes set to be on the Week 5 SEC showdown in Oxford.
