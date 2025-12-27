Ole Miss Football Should Target This Prized LSU Tigers Transfer Amid Portal Chaos

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are preparing to attack the NCAA Transfer Portal with force in January as roster reconstruction is set to get underway in Oxford.

Ole Miss will continue navigating College Football Playoff preparation, but the new staff will be multitasking with Transfer Portal evaluations underway as players continue revealing plans of departing their current schools.

For Golding and Co., there will be a primary focus on adding experience to the roster where new Ole Miss running backs coach Frank Wilson can step in to assist in a significant way.

“Pete Golding was a guy who’d I known for many years — from the time he concluded playing college football, to when he was a young coach at Delta State, Southeastern and then Southern Miss of course.

"And then had the opportunity to hire him back at UTSA. We forged an even closer bound and mutual respect professionally for one another.

“So, when the opportunity came, he extended himself to me. I thought it was a great fit for myself and for my family.”

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

Wilson will coach the LSU Tigers as the interim shot-caller on Saturday prior making his way to Oxford, but from there, all eyes are on the portal where his recruiting prowess will be on display.

Now, there is an LSU transfer that the Ole Miss Rebels could target.

LSU Tigers offensive lineman Tyree Adams plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending three seasons in Baton Rouge, according to On3 Sports.

Adams, a four-star prospect out of Louisiana, signed with the LSU program as a member of the 2023 Recruiting Cycle alongside a myriad of high-profile Bayou State natives.

The former Top-250 prospect played in 17 career games with the LSU Tigers - including eight in each of the last two seasons. Across the 2025 season, he served as the starting left tackle for the program.

BREAKING: LSU OL Tyree Adams plans to enter the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports



The 6’7 310 OL allowed 0 sacks through 11 starts with the Tigers

⁰He’ll have 2 years of eligibility left https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/KJBEPZuxZW — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 27, 2025

Adams also played 38 special teams snaps in 2024 as a redshirt freshman where he will now depart LSU in search of a new home for his final two seasons of eligibility.

LSU has now lost multiple offensive linemen to the Transfer Portal where Ole Miss could swoop in and add depth to the trenches.

