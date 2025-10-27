Ole Miss Football Standing Out To Coveted USC Trojans, Alabama Crimson Tide Target
Martin (Tenn.) Westview four-star running back Asa Barnes remains a priority for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels on the recruiting scene.
Barnes, the No. 8 rated recruit in Tennessee, has emerged as one of the top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle following a standout sophomore campaign last fall.
The 6-foot, 190-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida State Seminoles, and Tennessee Volunteers, among others, across his prep career.
For Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, the program also has an offer on the table for the coveted running back with the staff in Oxford intensifying its pursuit.
As a sophomore in 2024, Barnes ran for 812 yards on 94 carries while also adding 16 receptions for 221 yards as a receiving threat. He totaled 25 touchdowns last season for Westview (Tenn.).
Following a dominant sophomore campaign, his recruitment took off with the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the race for his services.
Earlier this season, Barnes was in Oxford for Ole Miss' season opener against the Georgia State Panthers with the Rebels coming away with a 63-7 victory.
Following the visit, Barnes told Rivals the trip "exceeded expectations" with Ole Miss keeping a foot on the gas.
“It was great — they made me feel at home from the beginning,” Barnes told Rivals. “I got to experience a lot of things like the Walk of Champions, which was rocking, and the atmosphere of the stadium when it’s filled up.”
“It definitely exceeded expectations. I can’t wait to get back when they play a rivalry or a ranked game. The atmosphere is like no other — they’re rocking from start to finish.”
The usage of Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy is what intrigues Barnes where he could see himself fitting in the mix.
“One of the biggest highlights for me was their offense. It’s very similar to what we run now at Westview, which would make the transition easier,” Barnes said. “The coaches really took time to get to know every prospect outside of just their name, and that stood out to me too.”
Now, the Rebels will look to make a statement in Barnes' recruitment with a myriad of heavy-hitters in the race.
More Ole Miss News:
Instant Takeaways: Ole Miss Football Takes Down Oklahoma Sooners in 34-26 Win
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.