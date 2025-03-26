Ole Miss Football Surges Into 'Top Group' for Coveted Offensive Line Target
Miami (Fla.) three-star offensive lineman Ryan Miret continues reeling in offers from Power Four programs following a standout junior campaign with his Miami Southridge squad.
Miret, a Top-50 offensive lineman in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, reeled in an offer from Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in January with the staff making the call.
Once an offer was in hand, it was important for Miret to make his way up to Oxford for a chance to check out the scenes of the Southeastern Conference program.
“Ole Miss is my most recent offer, I want to check them out,” Miret told High School On SI in January. “I plan to go there during my spring break. I have to check them out now that they have offered me. Then I will check out the other schools in that area, but I’m not sure which ones yet.”
Over the weekend, the 6-foot-4, 295-pounder made his trip to Ole Miss for a Saturday visit. He soaked in the scenes of Spring Camp alongside multiple priority targets on the program's radar.
Now, the Rebels are surging in his recruitment with Ole Miss moving "into the top group," according to 247Sports' David Johnson.
Kiffin and Co. continue looking to stack players in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the program holding three commitments to this point.
For Miret, he's quickly become a prospect of importance for the Rebels after a beneficial trip to Oxford over the weekend.
Ole Miss reeled in commitment No. 3 on Saturday following a visit from three-star running back, Ja'Michael Jones.
Meet the New Pledge: Ja'Michael Jones
Montgomery (Ala.) Pike Road three-star running back Ja'Michael Jones has committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, he revealed via social media on Sunday afternoon.
Jones, a 5-foot-10, 190-pounder with a myriad of schools pursuing his services, reveals his pledge to the Rebels fresh off of a weekend visit to Oxford.
The impressive Alabama running back recently revealed Ole Miss in his final eight schools alongside Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State, South Carolina and Tennessee as the finalists.
Just one week later, Jones has shut down his process and revealed a verbal commitment to the Rebels.
Jones has received over 30 offers during his prep career with Kiffin's crew now making the move for one of the top running backs in the South.
The goal was for Jones to make his way down to Oxford this month as he looks to get a closer look into the Rebels and Kiffin's program. This weekend, he did just that.
“They make football a business that seems very fun to be in,” Jones said of Ole Miss when speaking to OM Spirit last year. “My relationship with them is very good. Kevin Smith was the first coach to give me an offer. Ever since then, we have been very close.”
The Rebels are quickly beginning to make noise on the recruiting trail this spring with a myriad of priority prospects making their way to Oxford for unofficial visits.
