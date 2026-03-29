Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne four-star wide receiver Lawrence Britt made his way to Oxford this weekend for an unofficial visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels.

Britt checks in as a Top-10 prospect in Tennessee and the No. 13 rated wide receiver in the 2027 Recruiting Class with programs across America fighting for his commitment.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Missouri Tigers, Florida Gators, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Clemson Tigers, among several others, with contenders emerging.

Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers are among the schools at the top - battling for Britt's commitment.

“Missouri has been very truthful with me from the beginning," Britt told Rivals. “They have a plan for me in their offense. Mizzou has really amped up their recruitment as well. They’re a great program that’s building every year."

“Coach Peeler has a great track record and pours into his guys. I’ll get a chance to meet the new OC and talk to him about how I fit in their offense. Talking to all the coaches, they’ve made it known I’m a major priority.”

But the Ole Miss Rebels are surging in Britt's recruitment after making his way to Oxford this weekend for a visit to campus.

According to Rivals, "the Rebels are surging in this race" for the dynamic pass-catcher out of Tennessee this offseason.

Britt has locked in official visits to see the Missouri Tigers and Clemson Tigers as the paur of programs continue their pursuits, but the Ole Miss Rebels are beginning to gain traction in the recruitment of the talented pass-catcher.

Britt emerged as a national prospect as a sophomore in 2024 where he logged nearly 1,000 all-purpose yards with 392 receiving yards and 485 rushing yards - totaling over double-digit touchdowns on the year.

Now, all focus is on his recruitment this offseason with the Ole Miss Rebels surging for one of the top pass-catchers in the 2027 Recrutiing Cycle amid a pivotal stretch in his process.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Earns Unique NFL Comparison Ahead of 2026 Draft

Ole Miss Baseball Skyrockets in Rankings After Series Win Over Kentucky Wildcats

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

Join the Community: