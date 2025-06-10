Ole Miss Football Target, Four-Star Mississippi Prospect Commits to SEC Rival
Petal (Miss.) four-star defensive lineman Corey Wells has emerged as one of the top prospects in the Magnolia State heading into his senior campaign.
Wells, a Top-10 overall recruit in Mississippi, has reeled in offers from the likes of Ole Miss, Texas, LSU, Auburn and Mississippi State, among several others.
The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder flaunts a double-digit scholarship list with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels becoming contenders in his process.
But Wells has now made his decision after going public with a commitment decision to an SEC foe on Monday.
The four-star defensive lineman has pledged to Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns after a rigorous recruitment process.
“Oh yeah. Texas—I love it here. I’m not going to lie. It’s big in Texas,” Wells told On3 Sports after his official visit. “I love the players. I love the coaches. The coaching I’ll get is going to be really good.
“I’ll get developed here. I know they will take real good care of me, and I’ll have a chance to make it to that next level—the NFL. That is where I want to be."
The Magnolia State standout will be a prospect multiple programs battle for until the Early Signing Period in December with the Longhorns winning out in June.
The 247Sports Evaluation: "3-4 defensive lineman primarily positioned as a nose tackle that wins with brute force and above average play strength at the point of attack. Hovering around 6-foot-5 and 300-pounds, the Mississippi native utilizes his size, length and power exceptionally well, outleveraging opposing offensive linemen consistently off the line of scrimmage.
"Still somewhat raw in his movement skills, Wells will more than likely need a year or two to develop from a technical standpoint to maximize his potential as a staunch run defender that can continuously take on and defeat double teams.
"A better athlete than given credit for off the hoof, the Petal High School standout projects as a high level impact starter at the Power Four level that will more than likely need a year or two of coaching before adding significant value at the collegiate level."
