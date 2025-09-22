Ole Miss Football Target, No. 1 Wide Receiver in Alabama Reacts to Visit With Rebels
Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson four-star wide receiver Dedrick Kimbrough made his way to Oxford this past weekend for the Ole Miss Rebels' win over Tulane.
Kimbrough, the No. 1 overall prospect in Alabama, received an offer from Lane Kiffin and Co. earlier in the week with the program quickly getting him over to campus.
The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers, Missouri Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Miami Hurricanes, among several others.
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels got in on the action with an offer on the table last week after making the call to the top-ranked pass-catcher.
The sophomore wideout has emerged as a rising-star in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with the "Who's Who" of college football in pursuit of his services.
Now, he's fresh off of a visit to Ole Miss with the "family feel" standing out the most, he told 247Sports.
During the summer, the scholarships came rolling in for Kimbrough while he handled business on the camp circuit.
"My most recent offers came from Alabama and Auburn. I picked up the Alabama offer after a great day of 7-on-7 on their campus. Auburn offered me two days later during their 7-on-7 series," Kimbrough told North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.
"I’ve been most interested in UNC, Alabama, Penn State, Miami, FSU, and Auburn. I’ve been developing relationships with the coaches from all of these programs and I could see a future with them.
"I don’t have a commitment date set just yet. I plan to commit some time during my junior season. I just want to make sure that I choose the school that will be the most beneficial to me both academically and athletically."
Now, Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels remain in pursuit for the talented Alabama wideout as his rise continues in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
No. 13 Ole Miss will return to action on Saturday afternoon for a Week 5 matchup against Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT.
