Ole Miss Football Target, Top Quarterback in America Receives Prediction to SEC Rival
Jackson (Ala.) four-star quarterback Landon Duckworth remains a priority target for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle as his process heats up.
Duckworth, the No. 6 rated signal-caller in America, is entering a critical stretch in his recruitment process with multiple official visits on deck.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder has checked in with the Auburn Tigers and also has visits lined up with the South Carolina Gamecocks, Florida State Seminoles and Ole Miss Rebels.
He's become a hot commodity on the recruiting scene this offseason after backing off of a commitment to Shane Beamer and South Carolina last June.
Then, after reopening his recruitment, Duckworth took America by storm with his play on the field.
Duckworth threw for 3,109 passing yards, 34 touchdowns and nine interceptions while also logging 631 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground in 14 games played.
He’s now accumulated over 6,400 total yards and 80 touchdowns across 30 games in three seasons for Jackson, according to On3 Sports.
Duckworth recently trimmed his list to five schools: Ole Miss, Florida State, South Carolina, Auburn and North Carolina.
“There are some other schools I am looking at, but Ole Miss, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida State are the main schools I am focused on right now,” Duckworth told On3’s Chad Simmons last month.
“All of those are talking to me a lot, they want me to visit in the spring and I am planning to take official visits to all four.”
But one program is now beginning to pick up steam as the summer months arrive: South Carolina.
Despite backing off of a commitment to the Gamecocks last June, Duckworth has kept the door open with South Carolina throughout his rigorous recruitment process.
Now, the program is trending for his services after receiving multiple predictions to win out for a commitment on Monday.
On3 Sports' Steve Wiltfong logged a prediction in favor of South Carolina to land a pledge from the talented Alabama native to begin the week.
Duckworth remains on the market, along with having the Ole Miss Rebels set to receive his final official visit in June, but it appears to be an uphill climb.
The coveted signal-caller has South Carolina trending with multiple schools looking to quickly jump in and make an impact in his recruitment process.
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Dynamic dual-threat signal caller with rare physical tools that might eventually need two hands for all the rings that he has collected while in high school. Made-to-order for a modern spread attack with his quick release and zone-read talent.
"Ball placement can be a bit erratic when looking to target the intermediate parts of the field, but makes up for the spotty accuracy with his legs and agility as he can exit the pocket and create chunk plays. Lacks consistency with his mechanics, but has flashed the ability to change the arm angle and deliver some high-level throws while on the move in a camp setting, which is certainly encouraging.
"Also deserves some credit for his touch on deep shots as he has hit his weapons in stride, and in high-pressure situations. Enters senior year with a 33-5 record as a starter and has shown year-over-year improvement in key statistical categories.
"Saturday success likely to hinge on his ability to progress as a game manager and find a rhythm while playing in a structured environment, but has a chance to emerge as a real difference-maker at the Power Four level with his escapability and creativity as both a passer and runner.
"A developmental semester or two would be ideal, but athletic profile could warrant situational looks early on in collegiate career."
