Ole Miss Football Target, Top Quarterback Prospect Receives Offer From UCLA Bruins
Cheshire (Conn.) four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher has flown up the recruiting rankings this offseason after dominating the prep scene in 2024.
Croucher, the No. 10 rated quarterback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has quickly becoming a hot commodity with top programs across the country extending scholarships his way.
The Ole Miss Rebels, Michigan Wolverines, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Indiana Hoosiers, among several others, have entered the race with offers being dished out.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder was back in Oxford this summer for an unofficial visit to check in with Lane Kiffin and the Rebels as the program intensifies its pursuit.
Croucher is one of the top quarterbacks on the Rebels' board as they begin narrowing focus on signal-callers in the 2027 cycle.
The top-ranked prospect in Connecticut recently told On3 Sports' Billy Embody, "I really love Ole Miss," as the Rebels make waves in his process.
Croucher tossed for nearly 3,000 yards as a sophomore in 2024 to go with 31 total touchdowns to three interceptions where he carved out a path as a name to know in the northeast.
Along with Ole Miss, Penn State, and Michigan, other programs are ramping up their push with the UCLA Bruins becoming the latest school to extend an offer to Croucher.
The West Coast program dished out an offer to Croucher on Sunday afternoon with the Bruins making the call to the Connecticut native.
Now, as Croucher gears up for his junior campaign in 2025, all eyes will be on the Top-10 quarterback in America this fall.
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Intriguing three-sport athlete who also plays basketball and baseball and is a legitimate prospect as a pitcher. Had a very productive freshman year, throwing for 2,934 yards and 31 touchdowns with just three interceptions.
"He’s a big strong kid with a projectable 6-4, 190 pound frame that we can easily see carrying another 20-25 pounds or so when he’s playing in college. Has a live arm and easy velocity, can get the ball down the field with ease without a big windup. Strong mechanically with a tight release and can throw from different arm angles.
"Shows good mobility in the pocket, can feel pressure and either climb the pocket or escape outside and make plays off-script. Has a really nice all around game and looks like one of the better pure throwers in the ’27 class. Projects as a high Power 4 prospect who should be recruited at the national level."
