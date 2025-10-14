Ole Miss Football Targeting a Penn State Nittany Lions Commit, James Franklin Recruit
Taylor (Penn.) Riverside three-star defensive lineman Tavian Branch remains a prospect to keep tabs on in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle as the Early Signing Period inches closer in December.
Branch, a Top-50 defensive lineman in America, revealed a commitment to James Franklin and the Penn State Nittany Lions in September after flipping his pledge from Rutgers.
Now, following the news of Franklin and Penn State parting ways, the 6-foot-4, 300-pounder is re-evaluating his options with multiple schools in pursuit.
That includes Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels with the program extending an offer to the Pennsylvania native this week.
“At this time, I am still committed to Penn State. However, due to the recent changes and uncertainty, I have decided to re-open my recruitment," Branch wrote via X.
Following the news of Franklin's departure with the Nittany Lions, Branch has reeled in offers from both Ole Miss and the Nebraska Cornhuskers as programs keep tabs on the talented defender in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
“I am in disbelief,” Branch told The Citizen's Voice. “I understand that this is part of the business. I am going to talk to my family about some things. I need some time to think about this.”
Now, Ole Miss is in on the action with Branch already planning a visit to Oxford to soak in the scenes of a game day visit, he told Rivals.
Kiffin and Co. remain active on the recruiting scene with the program looking to flip multiple prospects ahead of the December Early Signing Period - including an LSU commit.
Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds is at the top of the board for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle as the Early Signing Period inches closer.
The Top-10 defensive lineman in America has become a highly-touted prospect on the recruiting scene with powerhouse programs across the nation battling for his services.
Geralds narrowed his focus to the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines down the stretch, but one program separated from the pack in August.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers landed the verbal commitment from the 6-foot-1, 270-pounder out of the Peach State over the summer after he went public with a decision.
But Kiffin and the Rebels remain a program to keep tabs on this fall leading into the Early Signing Period as Ole Miss pushes for a flip.
