Ole Miss Football Targeting No. 1 Safety in America Linked to Georgia and Oregon

Winder (Ga.) four-star safety Giovanni Tuggle will make his way to Oxford this offseason for an unofficial visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as the program intensifies its pursuit.

Tuggle, the No. 1 safety in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle, has quickly emerged as the top defensive back in America after back-to-back dominant seasons to begin his prep career.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder made a splash as a freshman in 2024 where he logged 39 tackles and 6 interceptions in 8 varsity contests against the top talent in the Peach State.

Fast forward to his sophomoer campaign last fall and the top-ranked safety logged 74 tackles (53 solo, 21 assisted), 2.0 tackles for loss, four interceptions, five pass deflections, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Now, contenders are emerging after earning offers from the "Who's Who" in his recruitment with an unofficial visit schedule solidified as the Ole Miss Rebels look to make an impression.

- Clemson Tigers: March 6

- Alabama Crimson Tide: March 9

- Ohio State Buckeyes: March 12

- Ole Miss Rebels: March 17

- Georgia Bulldogs: March 19

- Texas A&M Aggies: March 24

- Texas Longhorns: March 26

- Nebraska Cornhuskers: March 27

- Florida State Seminoles: March 31

- Florida Gators: April 2

- Oregon Ducks: April 11

Elite 2028 safety Giovanni Tuggle has locked in some key spring visits.



He spoke in-depth with 247Sports about what excites him about each program.



VIP Story: https://t.co/LN6ZHXUnI5@247Sports / @GTuggle12 / @Coach_Pickett4 pic.twitter.com/yHRe50xmfT — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) February 20, 2026

The hometown Georgia Bulldogs will be a force in his recruitment, but the Ole Miss Rebels are a team on his radar after locking in a pivotal unofficial visit for March 17.

“I just like how he developed kids and puts them into the league and how they’re learning to really play football under him,” the 6-foot,180-pound safety prospect said. “(It also helps) that he played safety at Georgia.”

Now, as Tuggle's recruitment heats up across a critical offseason in his recruitment, Golding and Co. will look to continue making a strong impression with a visit now set in stone for next month as Ole Miss prepares to roll out the red carpet for a myriad of top targets.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Targeting No. 1 Prospect on Georgia Bulldogs Board Amid Strong Push

Ole Miss Football and Texas Longhorns Pushing to Flip Coveted WR Committed to SEC Foe

Every Ole Miss Football Player That Received an Invitation to the 2026 NFL Combine

Join the Community: