Ole Miss Football, Tennessee Volunteers Among Top Contenders for Top-25 Wide Receiver

Collierville (Tenn.) wide receiver Tae Walden Jr. has emerged as a priority target for Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels with the staff in Oxford putting a foot on the gas for the talented pass-catcher.

The Tennessee native has become a hot commodity in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the likes of Arkansas, Florida State, Missouri, Vanderbilt, and Indiana, among others, extending scholarships his way as of late.

Walden put his name on the map after a strong sophomore campaign where he logged 15 catches for 307 yards and 4 touchdowns on offense - while adding 7 tackles, 7 pass breakups and 2 interceptions on defense as a two-way weapon.

Then, heading into his junior campaign, the versatile prospect solidified his status as an SEC talent with more offers rolling in.

That includes Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels with the program extending a scholarship his way last fall as his rise continues.

Courtesy of Tae Walden's X/Twitter.

Walden was back in Oxford for the Ole Miss Rebels' Week 5 matchup against LSU where he soaked in the scenes of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Then, just days later, an offer came in from Golding and Co.

Now, Ole Miss Rebels remain firmly in the mix for Walden despite coaching changes occurring in the Magnolia State.

Since then, he's begun picking up momentum with the Tennessee Volunteers emerging as a team to know given the hometown ties.

Ole Miss has begun doing damage in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the staff traveling across America to check-in with priority prospects.

Rebels Visit No. 1 WR in America

New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal revealed a commitment to Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns in November, but it hasn't stopped Ole Miss from remaining in pursuit.

Royal, the No. 1 rated wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, continues his rise as the top pass-catcher with schools from coast-to-coast battling for his services.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Baylor Bears, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Washington Huskies, among several others.

Courtesy of Easton Royal's Instagram.

But it's the Texas Longhorns that hold the pledge for the No. 1 wide receiver in America.

During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Easton was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.

Fast forward to Royal's junior season in 2025 and it was much of the same - finishing the year with 53 receptions for 1,151 yards and 17 touchdowns where his track speed was on full display.

