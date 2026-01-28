Ole Miss Football, Texas Longhorns Among Transfer Portal Winners Amid Historic Run

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels dominated the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason after assembling the No. 2 rated class in America headlined by multiple game-changing newcomers.

In what emerged as a pivotal stretch for Golding and Co. in January, Ole Miss has reloaded the roster with impactful transfers to join returnees Trinidad Chambliss, Kewan Lacy, and Suntarine Perkins in 2026.

It's been an offseason of winning for the Ole Miss Rebels after the departure of Lane Kiffin on Nov. 30 with the program now labeled one of the "winners" in the NCAA Transfer Portal by On3 Sports.

The LSU Tigers, Indiana Hoosiers, Texas Longhorns, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Miami Hurricanes are among this offseason's portal winners amid historic stretches for each program.

What did On3 Sports say of Ole Miss' Transfer Portal Class? Who's in?

The Take: Ole Miss Among Portal Winners

"The Rebels landed former five-star recruit and Auburn transfer quarterback Deuce Knight, who has four years of eligibility remaining. His pickup is key if Chambliss’ NCAA waiver appeal fails and he doesn’t win his eligibility lawsuit in Mississippi," On3 Sports wrote.

"Golding restocked his defense with Florida State safety Edwin Joseph and Georgia safety Joenel Aguero. Auburn cornerback Jay Crawford, Baylor linebacker Keaton Thomas, Nevada EDGE Jonathan Maldonado, Colorado defensive tackle Jehiem Oatis, Florida defensive lineman Michai Boireau, Florida cornerback Sharif Denson, Oregon linebacker Blake Purchase and Mississippi State safety Tony Mitchell all have playing experience.

"Ole Miss added depth to its offensive line in Miami’s Tommy Kinsler, LSU’s Carius Curne, Florida’s

Enoch Wangoy and Oklahoma’s Troy Everett. Chambliss will have two new targets in the passing game with Syracuse wide receivers Johntay Cook and Darrell Gill.

"The Rebels also made sure to add talent behind Lacy at running back, bringing in Michigan State’s Makhi Frazier, Southern Utah’s Joshua Dye and LSU’s JT Lindsey."

By The Numbers: 25-Plus Signees...

Defense:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jeheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Tah'j Butler - Georgia Tech (LB)

Jordan Renaud - Alabama (DL)

Blake Purchase - Oregon (EDGE)

Tony Mitchell - Mississippi State (S)

Luke Ferrelli - Cal (LB)

Offense:

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

Walker Howard - Louisiana-Lafayette (QB)

Isaiah Spencer - Virginia Tech (WR)

Darrell Gill Jr. - Syracuse (WR)

Johntay Cook - Syracuse (WR)

Michael Smith - South Carolina (TE)

Joshua Dye - Southern Utah (RB)

Enoch Wangoy - Florida (OT)

Makhi Frazier - Michigan State (RB)

Tommy Kinsler - Miami (OL)

