Ole Miss Football, Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners Finalists for Top-10 EDGE
Orlando (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star edge rusher Jake Kreul is down to three Southeastern Conference programs after trimming his list on Tuesday.
Kreul, the No. 7 rated EDGE in America, has reeled in a myriad of offers following an impressive junior campaign while facing fierce competition on the national stage.
After two seasons with Bishop Moore in Orlando (Fla.), Kreul made the move to powerhouse program IMG Academy.
During his sophomore campaign in 2023, he ended the year with 76 total tackles, he notched 34 tackles for loss and a whopping 17 sacks.
Then, he decided to transfer to IMG Academy for his junior season in 2024 alongside a myriad of Division I prospects at dominant school.
Despite sharing the field with coveted recruits, Kreul still managed to rack up 39 tackles, six sacks and 11 QB hurries in last season.
Now, he's one of the most-sought after prospects remaining on the market with the Ole Miss Rebels intensifying their pursuit.
Kreul took official visits during the summer where he began evaluating the contenders in his recruitment process.
Fast forward to Tuesday and the highly-touted EDGE has trimmed his list to three programs: Ole Miss, Texas and Oklahoma.
The recruiting efforts of Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding continues paying off here with the Rebels getting Kreul in for an official visit over the summer.
When it comes to Texas, the Longhorns remain a contender for the Sunshine State native as his process ramps up.
“It was a great weekend; Jake really enjoyed it,” Kory Kreul told Rivals following his Texas visit. “He got out of it what he wanted to get out of it as far as definitely spending more time with (Pete Kwiatkowski) and (LaAllan) Clark, just going over scheme and general development for Jake, where he fits within their system. That’s the part Jake loves. Jake loves talking ball.”
Following summer visits and trimming his list, Kreul will shift focus to his senior campaign with a final three schools locked in moving forward.
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will battle the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners down the stretch in Kreul's process as he narrows his focus to the three SEC schools.
