Ole Miss Football Tight End Target Receives Prediction to Land at Big Ten Program
Anaheim (Calif.) Servite three-star tight end Luke Sorenson is fresh off of an official visit weekend to check in with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels this spring.
Sorenson, a Top-50 tight end in America, has cruised up the recruiting rankings with the top programs in the nation entering the mix in his process,
The list of schools battling for Sorenson's services includes Kiffin and the Rebels where he took an official visit to Oxford this past weekend.
It was a multi-day stay for Sorenson with the opportunity to meet with the coaching staff, see the culture in The 'Sip and more.
But the talented California native will also officially visit multiple schools as the offseason ramps up this summer.
UCLA, Nebraska and Penn State will all receive official visits this summer. The USC Trojans are also in play, according to On3 Sports.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder from the West Coast has garnered significant SEC interest as of late with the Tennessee Volunteers also getting in on the action with an offer.
Now, the predictions are coming in for the Ole Miss Rebels target.
On Wednesday, 247Sports Recruiting Analyst, Blair Angulo, logged a prediction in favor of the Penn State Nittany Lions receiving Sorenson's commitment before it's all said and done.
Angulo is 18-for-18 on predictions in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle to this point.
With an official visit to Ole Miss in the rearview mirror, Sorenson will continue his recruitment process, but the Penn State Nittany Lions appear to have significant momentum heading into the summer months.
Kiffin and the Rebels currently hold a Top-20 Recruiting Class in America after adding pledges from the No. 1 linebacker in the nation, Izayia Williams, and Top-10 running back Damarius Yates.
