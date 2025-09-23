Ole Miss Football To Host Top-10 Quarterback, Oregon Ducks Target for LSU Matchup
Cheshire (Conn.) four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher has narrowed his focus to the Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks and Penn State Nittany Lions as he evaluates the trio of finalists.
Croucher, a Top-10 signal-caller in America, has Lane Kiffin's Rebels firmly in the race for his services after taking a trip to Oxford this summer.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder has circled the Ole Miss program as a contender in his process and continues developing a relationship with Kiffin and Co. as his process heats up across his junior campaign.
Now, with three final schools locked in, it's the Rebels alongside the Ducks and Nittany Lions battling for his services after going public with a top three in August.
Heading into Week 5 against the LSU Tigers, the Ole Miss Rebels are piecing together the program's biggest recruiting weekend of the year.
Croucher has locked in his unofficial visit with Kiffin and the Rebels where he's set to be in Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Saturday for the SEC clash.
The coveted signal-caller is in the midst of a standout junior season where he continues elevating his game to a new level after transferring schools prior to his 2024 season.
“I’ve played quarterback my whole life,” Croucher told High School on SI. “It’s the only position I’ve ever played.
"I’ve always wanted the ball in my hands. I’ve taken everything I learned back at home and throughout my career and brought it to Cheshire.”
Croucher transferred to Cheshire prior to his sophomore campaign where he immediately turned heads in a new system.
“Personally, I think it went really well. I improved my game in some ways and got better," Croucher said.
"As a team we went 5-4. It’s not the best, but the competition is tough because you’re facing a lot of potential Division I athletes. This upcoming season, I think we’re going to do really well.”
Now, as he prepares for his second season in the system and his third season of prep ball, Croucher will be a prospect to keep tabs on with three elite programs on his radar.
Kiffin and Co. have a proven track record of developing quarterbacks and will look to carry their momentum in the recruitment of Croucher where he'll be in Oxford this weekend.
Ole Miss will continue evaluating options in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Croucher becoming an early target for the program where they will roll out the red carpet this weekend in the Magnolia State.
The 247Sports Scouting Report on Croucher: "Intriguing three-sport athlete who also plays basketball and baseball and is a legitimate prospect as a pitcher. Had a very productive freshman year, throwing for 2,934 yards and 31 touchdowns with just three interceptions. He’s a big strong kid with a projectable 6-4, 190 pound frame that we can easily see carrying another 20-25 pounds or so when he’s playing in college.
"Has a live arm and easy velocity, can get the ball down the field with ease without a big windup. Strong mechanically with a tight release and can throw from different arm angles. Shows good mobility in the pocket, can feel pressure and either climb the pocket or escape outside and make plays off-script.
"Has a really nice all around game and looks like one of the better pure throwers in the ’27 class. Projects as a high Power 4 prospect who should be recruited at the national level."
