Virginia Tech Hokies and an SEC School Pushing to Flip Elite Ole Miss Football Commit

Cheshire Academy (Conn.) four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher remains a priority prospect for Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as the headliner in the 2027 Recruiting Class.

Croucher, a Top-15 signal-caller in America, committed to Ole Miss over the Oregon Ducks and Penn State Nittany Lions after a multi-day visit to Oxford during the weekend of Sept. 27, but has multiple schools pushing to flip him amid a coaching change.

Heading into the trip, the 6-foot-3, 185-pounder circled the Ole Miss program as a contender in his process with the Ole Miss staff pushing the right buttons in his recruitment.

Croucher was down to the Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks and Penn State Nittany Lions with the trio of finalists piquing his interest after taking visits last offseason.

But now other programs are in pursuit, according to Rivals.

The Virginia Tech Hokies and Kentucky Wildcats are battling for Croucher's commitment despite a verbal pledge to Ole Miss.

Croucher remains high on Ole Miss despite Kiffin out of the picture with the atmosphere in Oxford sticking out across his recruitment.

”Ole Miss jumped out to me right away,” Croucher told Rivals. “The offense they have and built was the first intriguing thing about them.

"My first visit down there went as expected and was amazing. Getting to know the coaches and the staff down there was awesome. Everyone down there is awesome. They have amazing hospitality and are very respectful.”

Kiffin us no longer in Oxford, but Croucher has remained dialed in with the Ole Miss Rebels after electing to stay committed.

“Coach Judge, Kiffin and Weis, all three of them are awesome," Croucher said. "They are amazing people and know the game better than anyone else. I have built a very good relationship with those three and everyone in the building.

"The place, Oxford I fell in love with. Really like how everything is set up there. In the end I feel very confident about what they can do for me and what I can do for them. They can develop me into a top caliber player in the SEC. Can’t wait for it! I’m very blessed for this amazing opportunity.”

Ole Miss' top 2027 pledge will be back in Oxford this weekend to visit with the Rebels in Vaught-Hemingway alongside his father, according to Rivals.

