Ole Miss Football Transfer Portal Target Receives Prediction to Land With SEC Rival
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels remain active in the NCAA Transfer Portal market with the program reconstructing the roster in Oxford.
With multiple newcomers heading to the Magnolia State this summer, Kiffin and Co. are still eyeing additions to the 2025 roster.
Ole Miss has been linked to Houston Cougars safety A.J. Haulcy with the No. 1 rated player in the Transfer Portal garnering significant interest.
The 6-foot, 215-pounder totaled 74 tackles, five interceptions and 13 pass breakups during the 2024 season with the Cougars on his way to First Team All-Big 12 honors.
Haulcy has been tied to the Rebels alongside the LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes and SMU Mustangs throughout his tranfer process.
Earlier this week, the top available safety hit the road to Coral Gables for a visit with the Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes.
But after departing the Sunshine State without a deal in place, Haulcy remained on the board with multiple programs in pursuit.
Fast forward to Thursday and Haulcy revealed his three finalists with LSU, Miami and SMU making the cut.
Once Ole Miss put a full-court press on UL-Monroe safety Wydett Williams Jr. last weekend, with the program ultimately landing a commitment, it shrunk the Rebels' chances of adding Haulcy.
Now, Kiffin and Co. are out of the race, but an SEC rival is quickly picking up steam.
The LSU Tigers have emerged as serious contenders in the "Haulcy Sweepstakes" heading into the weekend.
The talented defensive back will be in Baton Rouge on Sunday to begin a visit with multiple predictions being logged in favor of Brian Kelly's program.
It's an interesting development in the Southeastern Conference with the Tigers presented with an opportunity to add to their top portal class.
Ole Miss and LSU will square off on Sept. 27 at Vaught -Hemingway Stadium in Oxford with all eyes on what's expected to be a critical SEC showdown.
