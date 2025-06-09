Ole Miss Football 'Trending at the Top' for a Top-10 Wide Receiver in America
Morton (Miss.) four-star wide receiver Xavier McDonald returned to Oxford this past weekend for an official visit alongside Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
McDonald, a Top-10 wide receiver in the 2026 Recruiting Class, has solidified his status as a coveted wideout in Mississippi heading into his senior campaign.
The 6-foot-3, 160-pounder is a Top-100 prospect nationally with elite-level programs across America continuing to battle it out for his services.
LSU, Tennessee, Miami, Alabama and Mississippi State, among others, have extended offers to the Magnolia State native.
But it's Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels that are picking up traction in McDonald's recruitment this summer.
Over the weekend, McDonald "felt the love" from the hometown program where he was on campus for a multi-day stay.
Now, the Rebels are beginning to separate themselves from the pack in the McDonald Sweepstakes as the summer months continue.
The LSU Tigers remain a threat, but the Rebels are beginning to trend at the top, according to Rivals.
McDonald was accompanied by a myriad of top targets in Oxford this past weekend with the Rebels looking to add to the program's Top-15 class in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
One Name to Know: CB Zyan Gibson
Gadsden (Ala.) four-star cornerback Zyan Gibson made his way to Oxford this past weekend for an official visit with the Ole Miss Rebels for a multi-day stay.
Gibson, the No. 5 rated cornerback in America, verbally committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide last December with the hometown program winning out for his services.
“My commitment to Alabama is solid,” Gibson told On3 Sports. “My relationship with the coaches and staff especially, Coach Mo (Maurice Linguist) is key. I see myself being successful in their defense. Coach Mo will help me develop and reach my goals as a player and as a man.”
But it hasn't stopped the top programs across the country from fighting in his recruitment process.
That includes the Ole Miss Rebels with Kiffin and Co. battling the Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers and Auburn Tigers, among others, that have extended scholarships.
