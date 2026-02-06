Ole Miss Football 'Trending' for Coveted Louisiana Running Back Amid LSU, USC Battle

Lake Charles (La.) Hamilton Christian Academy four-star running back Javon Vital has emerged as a priority target for Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as his recruitment picks up this offseason.

Vital checks in as a Top-10 prospect in Louisiana with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his commitment as he navigates a rigorous recruiting process.

The 5-foot-8, 170-pounder logged over 3,000 all-purpose yards and 46 total touchdowns as a sophomore in 2024 with 1,500 yards and 25 scores coming on the ground.

Following the standout season as a sophomore, Vital's recruitment took off with a myriad of schools dishing out scholarships his way.

After carrying the momentum into his junior campaign last fall, Vital now enters a critical stretch in his recruitment process where he's since trimmed his list to three schools: LSU, Southern Cal, and Houston.

Courtesy of Javon Vital's Instagram.

But it isn't stopping Ole Miss Rebels recruiting guru Frank Wilson from getting in on the action where the former LSU associate head coach/running backs coach has made his move after joining the staff in Oxford last month.

Ole Miss has battled back into Vital's recruitment with Rivals reporting the Rebels are trending for the Louisiana running back.

After an in-person visit that resulted in Ole Miss extending an offer two weeks ago, the Rebels are in the thick of it for the talented offensive weapon with Wilson spearheading the recruiting push.

Ole Miss will return Kewan Lacy in 2026 alongside a trio of Transfer Portal additions headlined by Michigan State's Makhi Hughes, but continue looking towards the future of the room with Vital emerging as a name to know.

Lacy was one of the best rushers in the nation all season long for the 13-2 Rebels - holding a season line of 306 attempts for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns.

“You see what Kewan is made of, what this team is made of,” Ole Miss kicker Lucas Carneiro told On3 Sports following the season-ending loss to Miami in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

“It’s the reason so many guys are going to be back next year. We’re going to build on this.”

Now, Ole Miss has added a trio of newcomers in the backfield to join a stacked running back room for the 2026 season.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat After Landing No. 2 Portal Class

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Notebook: Three Targets Pete Golding Must Land in Year 1

'Growing Optimism' That Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Will Play in 2026

Join the Community: