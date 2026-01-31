Prized Ole Miss Football Target, Top-10 Prospect in Louisiana Visiting USC Trojans

Lake Charles (La.) Hamilton Christian Academy running back Javon Vital will make his way to Los Angeles this weekend for a multi-day stay with Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans.

Vital checks in as a Top-10 prospect in Louisiana with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his commitment as he navigates a rigorous recruiting process.

The 5-foot-8, 170-pounder logged over 3,000 all-purpose yards and 46 total touchdowns as a sophomore in 2024 with 1,500 yards and 25 scores coming on the ground.

Following the standout season as a sophomore, Vital's recruitment took off with a myriad of schools dishing out scholarships his way.

After carrying the momentum into his junior campaign last fall, Vital now enters a critical stretch in his recruitment process where he's since trimmed his list to three schools: LSU, Southern Cal, and Houston.

But it isn't stopping Ole Miss Rebels recruiting guru Frank Wilson from getting in on the action where the former LSU associate head coach/running backs coach has made his move after joining the staff in Oxford last month.

Courtesy of Javon Vital's Instagram.

Wilson has developed a strong relationship with Vital over the years while on staff at LSU where he made sure to get a face-to-face visit this week with the elite offensive weapon and his mother.

During the meeting, Wilson extended an official offer to Vital with Ole Miss now entering the race for one of Louisiana's top players that can thrive as both a running back and wide receiver.

Ole Miss will have work to do as LSU and USC surge, but with an official offer in hand, all focus now turns towards getting Vital over to Oxford for a visit this offseason.

“I love the way they use people my size and my height,” Vital previously told Rivals about LSU. “They use their players in so many different ways — out of the backfield, in the slot, outside, as a punt returner.

"They’re gonna use me everywhere. It’s like my high school coach; whenever I can, I talk to them. We have a good relationship.”

The USC Trojans are also pushing for Vital where he will now be back in Los Angeles (Calif.) this weekend on a visit.

“We talk pretty often,” Vital said of USC running backs coach Anthony Jones. “I talk to him and the staff has kept in touch with me. That coaching staff will push you to be your best.”

Now, all eyes are on Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels staff to intensify their pursuit for the Bayou State talent.

