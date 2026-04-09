Ole Miss Football Trending for Dynamic Nebraska Cornhuskers, Penn State EDGE Target

Rockford (Ill.) Guilford three-star edge rusher Keysan Taylor continues evaluating contenders in his recruitment with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels among the top schools on his radar this offseason.

Taylor checks in as a Top-35 EDGE in America with multiple programs battling for his commitment as oficial visit season nears heading into the remainder of the spring and summer months.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Indiana Hoosiers, Vanderbilt Commodores, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Taylor has continued his ascension as a top two-way prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle where he is coming off of a strong junior campaign after tallying 68 total tackles (23 for a loss), 6.5 sacks, seven pass deflections, and an interception - cruising up the recruiting rankings.

The dynamic prospect also took back his single interception in 2025 for a touchdown - also having 23 catches for 430 yards and four touchdowns on offense in 2025 where he accumulated five total scores.

Now, as Taylor navigates his recruitment, it's the Ole Miss Rebels that have emerged as legit contenders in his process amid a pivotal stretch.

Ole Miss Recruiting War Room: Rebels trending for ’27 EDGE Keysan Taylor https://t.co/snHn5SKc6t — The Ole Miss Spirit (@OMSpiritOn3) April 9, 2026

Ole Miss is beginning to gain momentum for a slew of defensive prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle - specifically at the edge position - this offseason.

Greenwich (Conn.) four-star EDGE Mekai Brown is firmly on the Rebels' radar after the program made the cut as a finalist in April.

"Perhaps the best in the Northeast this cycle, Brown is an outlier for Rivals following his bump up to No. 27 nationally this week," according to Rivals.

"He’s got tons of suitors and will take plenty of spring visits to help whittle down his list. Florida, UNC, Mizzou, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Penn State are among the trips on the docket."

As the offseason rolls on, Ole Miss will continue its pursuit for America's top prospects with official visit season inching closer.

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