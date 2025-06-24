Ole Miss Football Trending for Four-Star Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Back Target
College Park (Ga.) Buford four-star safety Nascar McCoy has narrowed his focus to a handful of schools as his recruitment process winds down this summer.
McCoy, one of the top defensive backs in the Peach State, has the Georgia Bulldogs, Auburn Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes and Miami Hurricanes firmly in the mix, but other programs remain in pursuit.
That includes Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels after a multi-day stay in the Magnolia State this past weekend for a critical trip.
The 6-foot, 180-pounder out of powerhouse program Buford High has garnered significant interest this offseason with the Rebels turning up the heat.
Now, Ole Miss, along with the Miami Hurricanes, have made a "sizable leap forward" in their pursuit, according to Rivals' Sam Spiegelman.
He'll take fall official visits to both the Miami Hurricanes and Georgia Bulldogs as he evaluates the contenders in his process.
But the Ole Miss program is making an impact in his process ahead of his senior campaign where he told On3 Sports the visit to campus was an "amazing" experience.
McCoy has received a prediction to land in the Ole Miss Rebels' 2026 Recruiting Class over the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes, according to On3 Sports.
The Peach State stud will officially visit Miami and Georgia this fall, according to Rivals, where both programs wlill keep a foot on the gas.
Ole Miss currently holds a Top-25 Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle as the program begins locking in on priority targets this summer.
