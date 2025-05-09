Ole Miss Football Trending for Prized Georgia Bulldogs Wide ReceiverTarget
Hoover (Ala.) Spain Park four-star wide receiver Corey Barber continues navigating a rigorous recruiting process this offseason with multiple programs in pursuit of his services.
Barber, a Top-50 wide receiver in the 2026 Recruiting Class, has checked in with the Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers and Georgia Bulldogs, among others, this spring.
The 6-foot-1,185-pounder from Alabama has a myriad of schools pursuing his services with the "Who's Who" of college football making waves, but it's the Rebels beginning to separate themselves from the pack.
Kiffin and Co. have been labeled as "contenders" for the talented wide receiver alongside Mario Cristobal's Miami Hurricanes, according to On3 Sports.
Barber has reeled in several offers as of late with Southeastern Conference programs remaining in his ear, but it's the Rebels that are becoming serious threats down the stretch.
Now, Rivals has logged an expert prediction in favor of the Ole Miss Rebels winning out for Barber's services.
Recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman logged the prediction on Thursday night with Kiffin and Co. receiving the pick.
"I’m comfortable there," Barber told Rivals. "They treat me and my family like family. I’ve been to practice plus an official visit so I’ve spent more time at Ole Miss than the others.
"It’s a great program with a great, experienced coaching staff. And a great and very supportive community."
Ole Miss will look to keep a foot on the gas for Barber as his process heats up with multiple Southeastern Conference programs battling for his services.
With multiple trips to Oxford complete, Barber is feeling the love from the program and is impressed with the wide receiver development in the Rebels' system.
"I would say I learned just how productive their offense has been over the past few years," Barber said. "I sat down with offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. this weekend and we watched film and went over numbers from the last few seasons.
"I have to say I was impressed. Receivers do well at Ole Miss."
The Rebels are hot on the recruiting scene after picking up a pair of pledges last weekend, but the program continues looking to add to the foundation set.
Kiffin and Co. hold a Top-10 Recruiting Class in the Southeastern Conference heading into the summer months with multiple priority prospects set to take official visits.
Ole Miss added a pair of commitments last weekend in Izayia Williams, the No. 1 linebacker in America, and Top-10 running back Damarius Yates.
It's an impressive stretch for the Rebels with the program retooling the roster for the long haul in Oxford with a pair of high-profile recruits jumping on board.
Now, the busy summer months are inching closer with the Ole Miss program looking to add to the 2026 Recruiting Class with multiple top targets on the radar.
More Ole Miss News:
The 2025 NFL Draft Recap: Ole Miss Sees Multiple Rebels Selected
Ole Miss Lands Commitment From Sought-After Transfer Safety
Super Bowl Champion, Ole Miss Star Wide Receiver AJ Brown Earns Prestigious Honor
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.