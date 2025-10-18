Ole Miss Football, USC Trojans, Florida Gators Among Finalists for Top-100 Prospect
Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County four-star safety Adryan Cole has narrowed his focus to 12 schools with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels making the cut for the Top-100 prospect.
Cole, the No. 11 rated safety in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has received a myriad of offers with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his services.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder out of the Peach State has earned scholarships from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers, LSU Tigers and Florida Gators, among others, across his prep career.
Cole flaunts an impressive offer sheet with double-digit programs intensifying their pursuits, but after evaluating his options, the Georgia native has narrowed his focus.
The four-star defensive back is down to the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida Gators, Tennessee Volunteers, USC Trojans, Miami Hurricanes, Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas A&M Aggies, Georgia Bulldogs, North Carolina Tar Heels and Auburn Tigers.
"A few schools that stick out to me are Auburn, Georgia, USC, Ole Miss, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Ohio State, Alabama, Miami, UNC, Texas A&M, and GT. They stay consistent with communication and make me feel like a priority," Cole told Michigan State Spartans On SI.
"Relationships with the coaching staff and the way they talk about development on and off the field are big factors for me."
Kiffin and Co. remain in the race for the Peach State prospect as his recruitment blossoms across his junior campaign.
Ole Miss is beginning to make a statement in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the program both dishing out new offers while picking up steam for top targets.
Cheshire (Conn.) four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher revealed a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in early October after going public with a decision.
The Top-10 signal-caller in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle chose the Rebels over the Oregon Ducks and Penn State Nittany Lions after a multi-day visit to Oxford last weekend set the tone.
Heading into the trip, the 6-foot-3, 185-pounder circled the Ole Miss program as a contender in his process with Kiffin and Co. pushing the right buttons in his recruitment.
Croucher was down to the Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks and Penn State Nittany Lions with the trio of finalists piquing his interest after summer trips on campus.
Now, it's the Ole Miss program that makes it happen down the stretch to secure a commitment from the highly-touted prospect.
”Ole Miss jumped out to me right away,” Croucher told Rivals. “The offense they have and built was the first intriguing thing about them.
"My first visit down there went as expected and was amazing. Getting to know the coaches and the staff down there was awesome. Everyone down there is awesome. They have amazing hospitality and are very respectful.”
