Ole Miss Football, USC Trojans, LSU Tigers 'Standing Out' for Top-10 Linebacker
Baton Rouge (La.) Central four-star linebacker JaMichael Garrett is beginning to narrow his focus on a handful of top programs as his process winds down this fall.
Garrett, a Top-10 linebacker in America, is one of the top uncommitted prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with multiple schools in contention.
Once an Auburn Tigers commit, Garrett reopened his recruitment and backed off of a pledge to Hugh Freeze and Co. in June following an official visit to Ole Miss.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder had been pledged to the Auburn program since July 27 [2024] when he committed to Freeze's school over the LSU Tigers.
“If anything changes, it will be before the season starts,” Garrett told On3 Sports at the end of April. “Auburn is still the school I am committed to, but I am looking at my options and I will take visits.
"I want to give some of these great schools a chance since they are recruiting me so hard.”
He's reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines, and Miami Hurricanes, among others, across his prep career.
But seven schools are beginning to stand out for Garrett as he eyes a commitment date in the near future.
The Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, Clemson Tigers, Vanderbilt Commodores, Missouri Tigers and Tennessee Volunteers are on his radar, according to Rivals.
Garrett was back on LSU's campus this past weekend while checking in with the program for its home opener against Louisiana Tech as the Tigers turn up the heat.
Now, he's beginning to narrow his focus to seven schools with Lane Kiffin and Co. in contention.
Ole Miss currently holds a commitment from Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star linebacker Anthony Davis after he joined the Rebels' 2026 Recruiting Class in August.
The coveted Peach State prospect has cruised up the recruiting rankings as a Top-20 linebacker in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with Kiffin and Co. intensifying their pursuit this offseason.
“Ole Miss has recruited me as hard as anyone lately,” Davis said ahead of the decision. “I like their staff a lot and their defensive stats have been through the roof. The connections I have built are real.”
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder connected with Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding from the jump with the relationship paving the way come decision time last month.
Ole Miss lost a commitment from the No. 1 linebacker in America, Izayia Williams, in August with Davis now putting a foot on the gas to have Garrett join Ole Miss' 2026 class.
Ole Miss currently holds a Top-25 Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle following a strong offseason in Oxford, but Kiffin and Co. remain on the prowl for more priority targets to join the haul.
