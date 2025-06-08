Ole Miss Football vs. LSU Tigers: Priority Rebels Prospect Down to Two Programs
New Albany (Miss.) four-star offensive lineman Emanuel Tucker is down to two programs and has revealed a commitment date as his recruiting process winds down this summer.
Tucker, a Top-10 prospect in the Magnolia State, verbally committed to the Mississippi State Bulldogs in February over the likes of Ole Miss, LSU and Miami, among others.
"I know a lot of people were thinking that I was going to Miami, but me and my family sat down and said staying at home is what is best for me," Tucker told 247Sports. "With that being said, I really appreciate the way that Mississippi State has been recruiting me ever since Coach (Jeff) Lebby showed up.
"When Coach Loadholt arrived, he immediately started showing me a lot of love. I really feel like he is going to be a coach who helps me develop and be able to make it on the next level."
Then, after a being pledged to the program for a handful of months, Tucker is back on the market.
Following an official visit to Oxford last weekend, Tucker has reopened his recruitment with the Rebels surging in his process.
“It was great,” Tucker told On3 Sports about his time at Ole Miss. “My favorite thing was how they ran their offense. It’s something I’m really interested in and would love to be a part of.”
But it's set to be a battle for the 6-foot-7, 285-pounder out of Mississippi with the LSU Tigers working this one behind the scenes.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have emerged as a team to watch in his process that has quickly become an Ole Miss versus LSU battle.
The former Mississippi State commitment took an official visit to Baton Rouge this weekend to check in with the Bayou Bengals.
Kiffin and the Rebels are in the midst of a critical offseason in Oxford with the program bringing in a slew of official visitors to town for multi-day stays.
But for Tucker, the coveted offensive lineman has now locked in a commitment date for next Friday, June 13.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Target, Top-10 Quarterback in America Earns Elite 11 Invite
Ole Miss Basketball Beats Out North Carolina Tar Heels, UCONN for Top-50 Prospect
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.