Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Commit Receives Offer From Colorado Buffaloes
Hoover (Ala.) Spain Park four-star wide receiver Corey Barber revealed a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in May after going public with a decision.
Barber, a Top-50 wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, announced his pledge to the Rebels over the likes of the Tennessee Volunteers, Georgia Bulldogs, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others.
The 6-foot-1,185-pounder from Alabama had a myriad of schools pursuing his services with the "Who's Who" of college football making waves, but it quickly became the Rebels beginning to separate themselves from the pack.
"I’m comfortable there," Barber told Rivals. "They treat me and my family like family. I’ve been to practice plus an official visit so I’ve spent more time at Ole Miss than the others.
"It’s a great program with a great, experienced coaching staff. And a great and very supportive community."
What led Barber to Oxford? What separated the Rebels down the stretch with multiple SEC powerhouse programs vying for his services?
"I would say I learned just how productive their offense has been over the past few years," Barber said. "I sat down with offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. this weekend and we watched film and went over numbers from the last few seasons.
But the commitment to the Ole Miss program hasn't stopped other schools from entering the race for the prized Alabama native.
On Wednesday, Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes pulled the trigger on an offer to Barber after making the call.
Barber has received a flurry of new scholarship offers as the Early Signing Period inches closer in December, but as it stands, he's all-in with the Ole Miss Rebels.
Ole Miss currently holds a Top-25 Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle with a myriad of blue-chippers pledged to the program.
