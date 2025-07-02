Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Target, Prized Prospect Commits to Kentucky Wildcats
Boynton Beach (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep four-star wide receiver Denairius Gray officially visited Oxford in June as he continued navigating his recruitment process.
Gray, a Top-75 wideout in America, has emerged as top pass catcher in the Sunshine State with a myriad of schools in the mix.
The 6-foot-2, 178-pounder has received offers from the likes of the Auburn Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas A&M Aggies, LSU Tigers and Miami Hurricanes, among several others.
But Gray revealed a commitment to the Auburn Tigers after pledging to the program on Jan. 1 of 2024.
He had been a long-time pledge to the Southeastern Conference rival, but it hasn't stopped other schools from battling for his services.
That includes Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels with the program bringing Gray to town for an official visit to campus this past weekend.
“He’s a real great coach and definitely the reason I committed here,” Gray told On3 Sports of Ole Miss' wideouts coach. “I have a great relationship with him and continue to build it with him.”
Along with an official visit to the Ole Miss Rebels, Gray has taken multi-day stays to the Kentucky Wildcats, North Carolina State Wildcats, Washington Huskies and Auburn Tigers.
Now, Gray has officially flipped his commitment from the Auburn Tigers to the Kentucky Wildcats, he revealed via social media on Tuesday.
The Rebels are looking to make a splash in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the program intensifying its push for multiple wideouts,
Ole Miss holds a commitment from a talented California wideout in Jameson Powell with the four-star pass catcher making his way to Oxford in June for an official visit as well.
Powell, a Top-100 wideout in America, chose the Rebels over the likes of Oregon, Arkansas, Colorado and Arizona, among others down the stretch in his recruitment.
But it was Kiffin and the Rebels that landed the verbal pledge after turning up the heat for the California native's services.
The 5-foot-10, 150-pounder has received significant attention this offseason prior to what many believe will be a standout senior campaign, but Ole Miss has his full focus.
Last month, Powell told On3 Sports that he is "100% locked in with Ole Miss" and will not be visiting other programs this offseason.
The California star doubled down on his pledge with Kiffin and Co. keeping a foot on the gas for the talented wideout.
Since then, he's done precisely what he said he would. Powell took an official visit to Oxford this weekend and once again reiterated his commitment to the program.
