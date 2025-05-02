Ole Miss Lands Commitment From No. 1 Linebacker in America, Flips From Florida Gators
Leesburg (Fla.) Tavares four-star linebacker Izayia Williams has committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, he revealed via social media on Friday.
Williams, the No. 1 linebacker in America, recently flipped his commitment from the Florida State Seminoles to the Florida Gators after a rigorous recruiting battle.
Now, he's made the move to join Kiffin's 2026 Recruiting Class where he quickly becomes the top-ranked pledge in the class for Ole Miss.
The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder out of the Sunshine State made his way to Oxford last weekend for a visit with the Ole Miss Rebels.
Now, one week later, Williams has revealed a commitment to the Magnolia State school.
Kiffin and Co. ramped up their pursuit of the top-ranked linebacker in America with the program giving the youngster something to think about.
The pitch quickly paid off with Williams committing to the Rebels over the likes of Colorado, Florida, Florida State and Penn State.
Williams took part in the Under Armour All-American Game earlier this year with national scouts beginning to take a closer look at the talented Florida defender.
“Izayia Williams jumped on our radar from the start of practice. He was one of the most physically impressive linebackers in attendance," On3 Sports' Cody Bellaire wrote.
"Williams started off a little slow during practice but was one of the best linebackers in the game, tallying seven tackles. He has quite the future ahead of him if the game was any indication."
Now, he joins an Ole Miss class that is continuing to add top talent with Williams now going public with a decision to pledge to the Rebels.
