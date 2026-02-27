Ole Miss Rebels, Michigan Wolverines, USC Trojans Among Finalists for Top Linebacker

Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel four-star linebacker Roman Igwebuike has narrowed his focus to 12 schools with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the race for the elite defender.

Igwebuike checks in as the a No. 6 rated linebacker in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle where he has blossomed into one of America's top prospects with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his commitment.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Michigan Wolverines, USC Trojans, Florida Gators, and Tennessee Volunteers, among several others, across his prep career.

Now, contenders are emerging for Igwebuike this offseason after narrowing his focus to 12 schools amid a pivotal offseason in his recruitment.

The Ole Miss Rebels sit alongside the USC Trojans, Michigan Wolverines, Florida Gators, Tennessee Volunteers, Miami Hurricanes, Indiana Hoosiers, Clemson Tigers, Missouri Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Bulldogs, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

NEWS: Four-Star LB Roman Igwebuike is down to 12 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’3 225 LB from Chicago, IL is ranked as the No. 6 LB in the 2027 Class (per Rivals Industry)⁰⁰Where Should He Go?⁰⁰https://t.co/MVbwvEKO8p pic.twitter.com/qXdMubkpMj — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 27, 2026

Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels sit alongside multiple powerhouse programs this offseason with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Miami Hurricanes, and Michigan Wolverines beginning to generate buzz in his recruitment.

For the Rebels coaching staff, the goal is to get Igwebuike down to Oxford this offseason for a visit as he continues evaluating contenders in his recruitment.

Ole Miss is beginning to take strides in the right direction in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the program generating buzz for priority targets.

The Target to Know: Defense Edition

Ackerman (Miss.) Choctaw County four-star defensive lineman Ben'Jarvius Shumaker continues navigating a pivotal offseason in his recruitment with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels making their presence felt.

Courtesy of Ben'Jarvius Shumaker on X.

Shumaker checks in as a Top-50 prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle and the No. 4 rated defensive lineman in America with programs from coast-to-coast battling Ole Miss for his services this offseason.

Now, an official visit is locked in with the 6-foot-3, 260-pound Magnolia State native where he is set to visit the Ole Miss Rebels on a multi-day stay from June 5-7 amid a pivotal stretch in his recruitment process.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Targeting No. 1 Prospect on Georgia Bulldogs Board Amid Strong Push

Ole Miss Football and Texas Longhorns Pushing to Flip Coveted WR Committed to SEC Foe

Every Ole Miss Football Player That Received an Invitation to the 2026 NFL Combine

Join the Community: