Ole Miss Rebels Softball Lands Commitment From D-II Player of the Year Emilee Boyer
The Ole Miss Rebels have landed a commitment from West Texas A&M pitcher Emilee Boyer, she revealed via social media this week.
Boyer, the D-II Player of the Year, slugged a Division II leading 22 home runs while raking in 90 runs and hitting .470 during the 2025 season in the Lone Star State.
During her time in the circle, Boyer she went 28-4 on the mound with 236 strikeouts while leading West Texas A&M to a 56-8 record, according to Rivals
The First-Team All-American rewrote the West Texas A&M record books after pitching in 101 total games with a record of 69-10 with 86 starts.
Now, she's Oxford bound for her final season of eligibility after revealing a commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels.
The Ole Miss Transfer Portal Update:
The Transfer Departures:
Miali Guachino – Pitcher *Oklahoma*
Jamie Mackay – Catcher *South Carolina*
Abby Herdon – Pitcher *Auburn*
Addison Duke – Outfielder *Arizona*
Tate Davis – Middle Infielder *South Carolina*
The Transfer Additions:
- Hope Jenkins – Pitcher/Utility (UConn)
- Cassie Reasner – Middle Infielder (Kentucky)
- Laylonna Applin – Infielder (Angelo State)
- Sydney Shiller – Outfielder (Texas Tech)
- Cassidy Patterson – Outfielder (Nova Southeastern)
- Kennedy Bunker – Catcher/1st Base (Fresno State)
- Makenna Bellaire – Catcher (Florida)
- Liesl Osteen – Outfielder (UCLA)
- Kyra Aycock – Pitcher (Oklahoma State)
- Emilee Boyer – Pitcher (West Texas A&M)
