Elite Ole Miss Football Offensive Weapon Withdraws From Portal, Returning to Rebels

Ole Miss offensive lineman Delano Townsend will withdraw from the NCAA Transfer Portal and return to Oxford for the 2026 season after re-signing with the Rebels.

Townsend made his way to the Magnolia State last offseason as a redshirt-sophomore after spending two seasons with the UAB Blazers prior to his stint with the Rebels.

During his time with UAB, the 6-foot-5, 330-pounder started in 11 games where he quickly emerged as a player SEC programs had on their radar with the coaching staff in Oxford making the move.

Fast forward to the 2025 season and Townsend emerged as a starter along the offensive line for the Ole Miss Rebels amid a historic season - eventually starting in 13 games for the program across a College Football Playoff run.

Now, Townsend will make his critical return to the Magnolia State for the 2026 season where he joins a talented unit - including former five-star Carius Curne after transferring in from LSU.

Curne checks in as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Golding and Co. once again locking in one of the top players available.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder's primary recruiter was LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis, but with his position coach not being retained on Lane Kiffin's staff, Curne made the decision to explore other options with Ole Miss making a statement.

Former LSU Tigers interim head coach Frank Wilson is now on staff in Oxford as the Ole Miss Rebels' running backs coach/associate head coach where the relationship boosted the program's chances significantly.

Sources tell Ole Miss Rebels On SI that Curne had a visit to Arkansas on the docket - his hometown school - but a trip to Oxford sealed the deal.

Curne took a multi-day stay to the Magnolia State where he committed and signed while in town.

The Additions [12]:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jaheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

