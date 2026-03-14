Oregon Ducks Quickly Make Major Move for Elite Ole Miss Football Offensive Target

Jackson (Miss.) five-star offensive lineman Caden Moss continues evaluating contenders in his recruitment process with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels emerging as a team to watch this offseason.

Moss checks in as a Top-35 prospect in America with schools from coast-to-coast extending his offers his way amid a meteoric rise in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, and Oregon Ducks, among several others, across his prep career.

But the hometown Ole Miss Rebels are beginning build momentum for the Mississippi native following a recent visit to Oxford last fall - making an impact on his process, he told 247Sports.

"I loved the environment down there in Oxford," Moss said last fall after the Rebels took down LSU. "It's always gonna be rocking when Ole Miss plays LSU.

"I feel like the offense played very well. It's always love when I go there, I'm excited to come back during the fall and the spring."

The elite offensive lineman also has other schools to monitor with the Oregon Ducks now emerging as a school to monitor.

Elite ‘27 OT Caden Moss is in Eugene 🦆



Ranks No. 58 nationally pic.twitter.com/b2PPzpSucu — Oregon Updates (@oregon__updates) March 14, 2026

Moss has made his way up to Eugene (Ore.) for an unofficial visit with Dan Lanning and the Ducks this weekend, per his Instagram,

Another school to monitor will be the Ohio State Buckeyes with Ryan Day and Co. prioritizing Moss where he's felt the love as the "Mississippi connections" stand out.

“Those Mississippi connections stood out at Florida and Ohio State. Florida’s coach Gibbs has been talking to me a lot and he is from Brandon (Miss.)," Moss said. "I like our relationship and after the visit, I am building relationships with coach Sale and coach DeCosta too. I had a great time down there/

"When I was at Ohio State, I was the only 2027 guy on campus. They had some official visitors there, but they still showed me around, gave me the campus tour and spent time with me. I like coach Bowen a lot.

"He showed me a lot of what they do with offensive linemen and he is a great coach. Coach Marcus Johnson, one of coach Bowen’s assistants, is from Mississippi too. He coached my offensive line coach in high school, so we have a connection.”

As his recruitment continues exploding, the Ole Miss Rebels remain a program to watch, but Golding and Co. will face fierce competition for the No. 1 prospect in Mississippi with Oregon now making a move this weekend.

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