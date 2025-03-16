Pair of Coveted Quarterbacks Line Up Visits to See Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Football
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue evaluating targets in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the program set to get a pair of quarterbacks to Oxford for unofficial visits.
Kiffin and Co. will begin Spring Camp this upcoming week with the opportunity to bring in prospects to check out the scenes of campus.
Now, a pair of touted signal-callers have revealed their intentions to visit Mississippi in the coming weeks to get a better look into the Rebels program.
The Visitors: Quarterback Edition
Gavin Sidwar: Coveted 2026 Quarterback
Warrington (Pa.) La Salle College four-star quarterback Gavin Sidwar remains a signal-caller firmly on Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels' radar in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Sidwar backed off of a commitment to Rugers in October with a myriad of Power Four programs getting in the mix for his services rather quickly.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder has now lined up three spring visits with the Ole Miss Rebels set to get Sidwar on campus next week. He'll be in Oxford on March 18th for an unofficial, according to On3 Sports.
The four-star quarterback has also set visits to Missouri [March 20] and Syracuse [March 26] where he will drop in for Spring Camp practices.
Kiffin and Co. remain on the hunt for a signal-caller in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with Sidwar emerging as a player firmly on the program's radar.
After a standout junior campaign with 2,747 passing yards on 220 completions, the Pennsylvania native has become a coveted target on the recruiting scene. He also tossed for 31 touchdowns on the year.
Now, he's one of the highest-rated quarterback prospects yet to be committed to a program as it currently stands.
Sidwar has Ole Miss, Missouri, Syracuse, UCLA and Iowa among the schools he will be taking a closer look into before going public with a commitment decision.
Ryder Lyons: No. 4 QB in America
Folsom (Calif.) five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons remains one of the most coveted prospects in America as he locks in on his recruitment process.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder rounded out his junior campaign in 2024 with 46 passing touchdowns and six interceptions after continuing his impressive prep career.
He's now up to an impressive career total of 84 passing touchdowns to 14 interceptions throughout his three seasons of high school ball.
Up next for Lyons, the No. 3 rated signal-caller in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, is checking out a handful of schools he's ready to visit this offseason.
The California native has multiple West Coast schools on his radar, but will also branch out to the SEC with programs gaining his attention.
Lyons caught up with On3 Sports over the weekend where he listed five programs he's set to visit across the next few weeks: The Ole Miss Rebels, USC Trojans, BYU Cougars, Oregon Ducks and Michigan Wolverines.
The prized quarterback stole headlines earlier this month after taking a surprise visit to FCS program Sacramento State, but it's clear the elite prospect will remain focused on Power Four schools.
Lyons caught up with High School On SI to discuss his recruitment process and the buzz on schools he's interested in.
"Oregon... pretty much all the time," Lyons said of which school he talks to the most. "Coach Lanning, coach (Will) Stein... pretty great relationship with those two, my whole family, which is pretty incredible."
"...The big thing with Oregon is how long is Coach Stein going to be there?"
But it'll be a rigorous process for Lyons down the stretch in his recruitment with a myriad of schools looking to reel in the talented quarterback.
Now, Lane Kiffin and the Rebels will look to get the signal-caller down to Oxford for a visit to campus sooner rather than later.
Lyons told High School On SI that he, "intends to make his college commitment in July following his official visits, which will go to six schools (so far) - BYU, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon and USC."
