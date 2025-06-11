Pair of Priority Ole Miss Football Targets Trending to Land With Nebraska Cornhuskers
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are in the midst of a critical stretch on the recruiting trail this month with multiple official visitors making their way to Oxford.
With double-digit priority targets traveling to the Magnolia State, Kiffin and Co. are quickly making noise on the recruiting scene with the program moving into the Top-20 in the 2026 cycle.
Ole Miss has added multiple commitments this summer, but have also seen coveted prospects on the board visit other schools or commit elsewhere.
Now, a pair of priority targets have received crystal balls to land at other schools.
What's the latest buzz on two recruits on Kiffin's board?
Pair of Ole Miss Targets Trending Elsewhere:
Luke Sorenson: Tight End Target
The Anaheim (Calif.) Servite three-star took an official visit to Oxford in May to check in with the Rebels for a multi-day stay in the Magnolia State.
Following the visit, the program emerged as a contender, but there are multiple programs in play for the talented pass-catcher.
Nebraska and Penn State are the pair of programs that round out the three finalists for Sorenson down the stretch.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder from the West Coast has garnered significant SEC interest as of late with the Tennessee Volunteers also getting in on the action with an offer.
But one program is beginning to separate from the pack: the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Following an official visit to Lincoln (Neb.), it's the Cornhuskers that are ahead of the pack with the program now receiving a prediction to secure his services once he goes public with a decision.
247Sports' Nick Schaefer logged the prediction on Sunday night in favor of Nebraska with the Cornhuskers now adding three more picks in their favor.
Ole Miss is on the outside looking in, it appears, with less than two weeks until a commitment decision.
Sorenson will commit to the program of his choice on June 20 with the Ole Miss Rebels, Penn State Nittany Lions and Nebraska Cornhuskers in the mix.
Hayden Ainsworth: Offensive Line Target
Biloxi (Miss.) four-star offensive lineman Hayden Ainsworth made the decision to reclassify into the 2026 Recruiting Cycle this spring with his process ramping up in a big way this offseason.
The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder out of the Magnolia State has received offers from a myriad of schools including the Ole Miss Rebels, Alabama Crimson Tide and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among others.
Now, after expediting his recruitment process following the decision to reclassify up a year, Ainsworth is beginning to lock in an official visit schedule.
The sought-after offensive tackle has set an official visit to Lane Kiffin's program from June 20-22 with the Rebels preparing to roll out the red carpet for the priority target.
But it's the Nebraska Cornhuskers leading heading into the decision after receiving multiple predictions this week.
He officially visited Matt Rhule's Nebraska program over the weekend with the program picking up buzz.
Ole Miss will look to make up ground in June for the talented prospect.
