Priority Ole Miss Football Target Reveals Commitment to Big Ten Program
Biloxi (Miss.) four-star offensive lineman Hayden Ainsworth continues his rise as one a sought-after prospect in the Magnolia State heading into his senior campaign.
Ainsworth, one of the top offensive linemen in Mississippi, recently made the move to bypass his junior season and reclassify up a year.
The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder has received offers from a myriad of schools including the Ole Miss Rebels, Alabama Crimson Tide and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among others.
Now, after expediting his recruitment process following the decision to reclassify into the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, Ainsworth is beginning to lock in on making a decision with a Big Ten program trending.
The talented offensive tackle had set an official visit to Lane Kiffin's program from June 20-22 with the Rebels preparing to roll out the red carpet for the priority target.
But the visit looks to be off now with Ainsowth recently electing to shut down his recruitment with a commitment coming on Monday morning following his official visit schedule.
Now, he's made his decision.
It's the Nebraska Cornhuskers that have landed the priority Ole Miss target's commitment after he went public with a decision on Monday morning.
He officially visited Matt Rhule's Nebraska program last weekend with the program picking up buzz with Ainsworth now making things official.
The Ole Miss Rebels currently hold a Top-25 recruiting class in America with the program in the midst of a critical summer stretch with official visitors heading to Oxford.
