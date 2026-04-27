Prized Michigan Wolverines, Nebraska Cornhuskers Target Raves About Ole Miss Visit

Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More four-star edge rusher Marvin Nguetsop was back in Oxford this past weekend for an unofficial visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels staff as the program intensifies its pursuit.

Nguetsop has enjoyed a fast rise up the recruiting rankings this offseason where he now checks in as the No. 25 EDGE in America with programs across America fighting for his services.

In what has become a unique journey for the 6-foot-7, 268-pounder, the coveted prospect was born in Germany prior to making the move to Connecticut last year to further his football career.

Now, Nguetsop has emerged as a household name on the recruiting scene with programs intensifying their pursuits this offseason - including the Ole Miss Rebels.

He checked in with Golding and the Ole Miss coaching staff last week where the program continues piquing his interest.

“Ole Miss is just a top school in the country that started recruiting me really early,” Nguetsop previously told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “A couple weeks after I’ve been in the US, they started recruiting me and showing me love. And they always bring defensive linemen to the league.”

But there are other contenders in the mix for Nguetsop after trimming his finalists to Ole Miss, Ohio State, Kentucky, Michigan, and Tennessee.

Always a great time at Ole miss!! It’s a special place for a reason. Thank you @OleMissFB staff for hosting an amazing visit, we had a great time!! @BCollierPPI @Coach_Ander5on @LetsGo_Bo5 @CoachGolding pic.twitter.com/G88ahh4FTW — Marvin Nguetsop 4⭐️ (@Marvin_Nguetsop) April 26, 2026

On the Ohio State Buckeyes... “It meant a lot to get offered by Coach (Larry) Johnson,” Nguetsop said. “He’s a great coach with a strong track record and I really respect the way he develops his players.

"This offer definitely puts Ohio State high on my list. “It’s a great program and I’m very interested in them.”

On the Michigan Wolverines: “Michigan is just a historic team,” Nguetsop told TheWolverine.com. “It’s been a great team for a very long time, and just playing for a big team like Michigan, I think that’s just an honor."

Now, as the clock ticks this offseason, all eyes are on Nguetsop with Golding and Co. preparing to bring him back in on an official visit in the coming weeks.

More Ole Miss News:

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